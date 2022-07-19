Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,912.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,319.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,309.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,438.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

