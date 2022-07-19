CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

CMS Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

CMS opened at $64.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,172,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,165,000 after purchasing an additional 234,673 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

