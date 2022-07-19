Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDXS. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $6.81 on Monday. Codexis has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Activity at Codexis

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Codexis by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Codexis by 517.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the first quarter worth about $234,000.

About Codexis

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.