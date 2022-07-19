Comerica Bank Acquires 2,056 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Genpact worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 30,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

