Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Agree Realty worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Agree Realty by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Agree Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 82,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Agree Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Agree Realty by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty stock opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on ADC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.95.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

