Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $201.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.40 and a 200 day moving average of $229.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

