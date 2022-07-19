Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Timken worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after buying an additional 474,870 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Timken by 2,351.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 451,248 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Timken by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,797,000 after purchasing an additional 380,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,673,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Timken Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

TKR opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.70. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

