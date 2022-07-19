Comerica Bank Buys 2,299 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.83. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.27%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

