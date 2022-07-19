Comerica Bank Buys 812 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $115.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.64. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $127.22.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

