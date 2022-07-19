Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Kohl’s worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 408,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

KSS opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

