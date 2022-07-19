Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 463.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,144,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,550,000 after purchasing an additional 941,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,938,000 after purchasing an additional 595,738 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,240,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,612,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,583,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,653.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,653.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,669,846.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,802 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE AIT opened at $89.79 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $111.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average of $99.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $980.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

