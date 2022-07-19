Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of Meritage Homes worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 886.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.9 %

MTH stock opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $156.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.