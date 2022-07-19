Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 3.5 %

MRO stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.61.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

