Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of MSA Safety worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $122.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.09 and a 200 day moving average of $130.53. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $112.89 and a 52 week high of $167.49. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 272.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 408.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

