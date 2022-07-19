Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Evergy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Down 0.9 %

EVRG stock opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.04.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $148,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.