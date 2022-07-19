Comerica Bank Has $3.95 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $111.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

