Comerica Bank Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

NYSE OTIS opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

