Comerica Bank Has $4.10 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Iron Mountain Cuts Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.44%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

