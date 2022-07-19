Comerica Bank Has $4.13 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,467,000 after acquiring an additional 581,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,913,000 after acquiring an additional 544,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,457,000 after buying an additional 554,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,594,000 after buying an additional 150,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,589,000 after buying an additional 192,069 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K stock opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,328,560.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $61,666,335. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

