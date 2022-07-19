Comerica Bank Has $4.18 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $145.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

