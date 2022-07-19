Comerica Bank Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of CACI International worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in CACI International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 291,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,526,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CACI International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CACI International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CACI International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $281.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $313.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.92.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

