Comerica Bank Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equifax Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.43.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $191.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.75 and its 200-day moving average is $215.36.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

