Comerica Bank Has $4.35 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,420,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,689,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,455,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,931,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $119,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 448,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,797,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Irma Loya Tuder bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,669. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 448,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,797,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

SFBS stock opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.96. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.03.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

