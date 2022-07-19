Comerica Bank Has $4.47 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

