Comerica Bank Has $4.48 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TER opened at $93.29 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average of $113.30.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.