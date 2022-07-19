Comerica Bank Has $4 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Chemed worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 347.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $492.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.96 and its 200-day moving average is $484.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.08 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total value of $716,143.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total value of $716,143.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,986 over the last ninety days. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

