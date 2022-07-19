Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Jabil worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 309.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 57,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jabil Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.16. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

