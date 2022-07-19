Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,340,000 after purchasing an additional 95,774 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 34,079 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 34,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.03.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

