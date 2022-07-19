Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,848 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,678,000 after buying an additional 652,709 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $20,079,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at $21,130,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at $17,215,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $11,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.