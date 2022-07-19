Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,525.00.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,253.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,320.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,329.63. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,176.52 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel purchased 80 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,621. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

