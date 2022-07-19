Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,938 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of First Hawaiian worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.5% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,597,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,675 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 625,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 43,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $175.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. StockNews.com downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

