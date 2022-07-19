Comerica Bank Purchases 31,301 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 228,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 154,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 511,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter.

PFF opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

