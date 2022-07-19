Comerica Bank Purchases 317 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities dropped their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

National Retail Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.95%.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.