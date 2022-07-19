Comerica Bank Purchases 347 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,076.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,211.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.21 and its 200 day moving average is $159.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

