Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Brunswick worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Brunswick by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.78.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.