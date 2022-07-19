Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Tetra Tech worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,553.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.29 and a 200 day moving average of $144.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.88. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

