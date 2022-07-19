Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BECN opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at $866,156,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

