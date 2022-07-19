Comerica Bank Sells 106 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $409.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $412.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.82. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total value of $1,725,142.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,904 shares in the company, valued at $473,498,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at $59,539,786.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.