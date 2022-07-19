Comerica Bank Sells 12,134 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $175,101,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,462,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,470,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,320,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,506,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Trading Up 1.1 %

VST opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.65%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $142,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and have sold 4,383,255 shares valued at $112,730,782. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.