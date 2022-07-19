Comerica Bank Sells 1,499 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.63 and a 200 day moving average of $131.94. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.