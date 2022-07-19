Comerica Bank Sells 15,954 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,954 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MOH opened at $298.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.32 and a twelve month high of $350.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

