Comerica Bank Sells 1,931 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of SailPoint Technologies worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.25 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.52.

SailPoint Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:SAIL opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 1.49. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $64.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile



SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

