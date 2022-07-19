Comerica Bank Sells 20,400 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.21% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,372,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,957 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $45,490,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,553,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 270,164 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.09.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.84.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

