Comerica Bank Sells 21,454 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,454 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Rogers worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 9,988.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rogers by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 88,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,571,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ROG. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

Rogers Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $104,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROG opened at $263.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.75. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.