Comerica Bank Sells 22,917 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,917 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -5.71%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,365,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,633,744.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,365,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 543,333 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,161. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

