Comerica Bank Sells 2,420 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth $315,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 419,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 110,539 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

