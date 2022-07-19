Comerica Bank Sells 2,970 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of First American Financial worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

