Comerica Bank Sells 891 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $77.79.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

