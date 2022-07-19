Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Generac by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $223.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.14.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

