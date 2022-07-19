Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.32. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 691,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,529,000 after purchasing an additional 554,378 shares during the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

